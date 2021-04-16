Hightower, Florida shut out No. 3 Alabama for SEC softball win

Special to Gatorsports.com

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Florida's ace Elizabeth Hightower limited No. 3 Alabama to three hits Friday to lead the Gators to a 2-0 softball win.

Florida improved to 31-5 overall, 11-2 in the SEC, while the Crimson Tide fell to 32-6, 11-5.

Florida scored its runs in the second inning. Kendyl Lindaman walked, Julia Cottrill singled, and after two outs, Sarah Longley drove her teammates home with a single.

The teams play at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and Sunday at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Hightower (15-2) forced the Tide to 10 groundball outs, while striking out four and walking three.