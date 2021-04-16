Top-ranked Florida gymnasts advance to NCAA Championship final

Special to Gatorsports.com

Top-ranked Florida advanced to Saturday's NCAA Gymnastics Championship after placing second in Friday's first semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Gators finished behind Michigan, as the top two teams advance to Saturday's 3:30 p.m. final four. Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah and LSU will compete for the two other spots in session 2 later today. Cal and Minnesota finished third and fourth, respectively, and were eliminated.

Final results from today: Michigan 197.8625, Florida 197.4375, California, 197.3625, Minnesota, 197.1875.

Michigan's Sierra Brooks was the top scorer in the Balance Beam, Floor Exercise and All Around, while Cal's Maya Bordas won the Uneven Parallel Bars and Ona Loper of Minnesota was top scorer on the Vault.

The Gators showed there is potential to add to Friday's team score in Saturday's final, as several tenths were left on the competition floor.

Florida opened on uneven bars and the bounces on landings kept the score down. Senior Megan Skaggs' 9.8875 shared seventh in the semifinal and earned her All-America second-team honors.

Florida were steely on balance beam, as the final five performers hit their routines after the Gators' opening performer recorded a miss. Junior Trinity Thomas' 9.9125 led the Gators and tied for fifth to earn All-America second team accolades.

All of Florida's floor scores used toward its meet-high 49.5875 total were a 9.90 or better. It was a three-way tie at 9.925 for top Gator floor score honors – senior Alyssa Baumann and juniors Nya Reed and Thomas. They all picked up All-America second team honors for floor.

Florida needed a solid performance on its finishing event, vault, to claim an advancing position. A couple of low landings added a bit to the day's drama, but the Gators completed the rotation with its goal in hand — an advancing position to Saturday's team final. Reed's 9.90 tied for second overall and earned All-America first team accolades. Skaggs shared fifth at 9.875 to also claim All-America second-team honors.

Skaggs and Thomas both claimed All-America second-team honors in the all-around. Thomas took fifth in the opening semifinal at 39.5625 and Skaggs was seventh at 39.55.

6 p.m. ET: Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, LSU

Saturday, Final, ABC

3:30 p.m.: Top two teams from each Friday session