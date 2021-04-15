Time change Saturday, Sunday for UF vs. Missouri baseball series

Special to Gatorsports.com

Due to possible inclement weather, start times for Saturday and Sunday’s baseball games vs. Missouri at Florida Ballpark have changed.

Saturday’s game will be played at 1 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale at noon. Friday remains at 6:30 p.m.

Missouri enters with an 11-20 overall record and 4-8 mark in the SEC, while the No. 18 Gators (22-11, 6-6) are coming off a dramatic 3-2 win over No. 24 Florida State on Tuesday.

Florida will go with Franco Alemán (1-1, 3.58 ERA) on the mound Friday, while Missouri will throw righty Seth Halvorsen (3-1, 6.27). Tommy Mace will pitch Saturday for the Gators and Hunter Barco on Sunday.

The Gators lead the all-time series 4-23.

All three games will stream on SEC Network+ and on the air at 98.1-FM/850-AM.