Gators can't get past Knights in softball

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida has handled most of its softball opponents in building a 30-5 record and No. 5 national ranking this season. UCF, however, seems to have the Gators' number this year.

Earlier this season in Orlando, UCF defeated Florida 8-6 with a three-run seventh inning that ended with a walk-off home run by Karissa Ornelas.

It wasn't that close Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, as Florida fell to No. 23 UCF 7-0.

The Gators could only manage three hits (Hannah Adams, Kendyl Lindaman and Avery Goelz), while the Knights (30-9) strung together 10 and picked up a complete-game performance in the circle from Breanna Vasquez (4-1).

UCF took the early 4-0 lead in the first inning via an RBI infield single and three-run home run. Justene Molina led off the game with a double to right center field, which was then followed up by a blooper to shallow left center by Juliana Wilson.

Georgia Blair plated the first run on an RBI single that bounced off of starting pitcher Katie Chronister (6-2), which was followed up by a home run to left field from Shannon Doherty. Rylee Trlicek entered in relief of Chronister to work the Gators out of the inning.

The Gators return to SEC play with a three-game series at No. 3 Alabama starting Friday at 7 p.m. ET. (SEC Network +), while Saturday’s first pitch is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN 2 and Sunday’s will take place at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.