Florida rolls past Morehead State in NCAA volleyball tourney

Special to Gatorsports.com

Eighth-seeded Florida steamrolled Morehead State 3-0 Thursday in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Championship at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.

The Gators (20-3) will face No. 9 seed Ohio State (16-3), which ousted Missouri 3-0 earlier Thursday, in the Regional Semifinals on Sunday (time TBA). The winner there would advance to Monday's Regional Finals.

"We got to see first-hand why Morehead had such a great year," UF coach Mary Wise said. "They are a well-coached team with both the arms and back row defense to make it tough to score.

"Grateful to be here and even more grateful to still be playing.”

Florida eliminated the Eagles (17-2), 25-14, 25-19, 25-19.

The Gators were led offensively by Thayer Hall, who posted 10 kills. Holly Carlton and Lauren Forte pitched in nine kills apiece, while T’ara Ceasar added eight of her own.

Both Carlton (9-2-15, .467) and Forte (9-2-14, .500) hit over .450.

Marlie Monserez anchored Florida’s offense, dishing out 32 assists in the three-set match while leading UF to a .303 clip.

The Gators held Morehead State to just a .073 clip, while adding 8.0 blocks at the net. Lauren Dooley and Forte each posted a team-high four blocks, while Monserez and Carlton tallied three apiece.

Elli McKissock registered 12 digs in the three-setter, while Hall added 11 of her own for her third double-double of the season. Ceasar followed with eight digs of her own.

As a squad, the Gators recorded eight service aces, led by a team-best three from Holly Carlton. Thayer Hall and Paige Hammons each posted two service aces of their own.