How to watch Florida Gators NCAA volleyball tournament opener vs. Morehead State on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators volleyball team begins its NCAA tournament run Thursday, April 15 against Morehead State at the CHI Health Center convention hall in Omaha, Nebraska.

The match begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Gators (19-3) received the No. 8 overall seed and a first-round bye in this year's modified NCAA tournament. Florida finished second in the SEC behind four All-SEC players: senior Holly Carlton and juniors T'ara Caesar, Lauren Forte and Thayer Hall. They are coached by Mary Wise.

The Eagles (16-1) were the Ohio Valley champions after beating Jacksonville State in the conference tournament championship. They defeated Creighton in five sets in the first round Wednesday. Morehead State features two AVCA All-Region players in senior outside hitter Olivia Lohmeier and sophomore setter Bridget Bessler. They are coached by Jaime Gordon.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Morehead State in NCAA volleyball tournament

When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15

Online: ESPN3, Watch ESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV ($10 off the first month), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

More Gators coverage

Volleyball:Gators ready to roll against inexperienced Morehead State

Football:When does the Head Ball Coach get his Medal of Freedom?

Basketball:Florida's portal prowess should mute the White noise

Will there be fans?

Attendance throughout the NCAA volleyball tournament at the CHI Health Center arena and convention hall will be limited to 25% capacity, about 4,300 fans.