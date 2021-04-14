It's Florida vs. Morehead State in second round of NCAA tournament

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida starts its play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the second round against Morehead State at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.

The Gators (19-3), who finished second in the SEC, received a first-round bye thanks to its eighth overall national seed. Morehead State (17-1) defeated Creighton 3-2 in Wednesday's opening round. Thursday's match will be carried on ESPN3 and heard on AM-850/98.1-FM.

A win would put the Gators in the regional semifinal Sunday against the winner of No. 9 seed Ohio State and Missouri. Florida and Morehead State, from the Ohio Valley Conference, have never faced off.

While this is the first time since 2013 that the Eagles have earned the automatic NCAA berth, it's the Gators' 30th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament — making the field every year under coach Mary Wise. It's the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Penn State (40) and Nebraska (39).

Morehead State won its first ever NCAA Tournament game Wednesday.

Against the field, the Gators are hitting .309, averaging 2.25 blocks per set and 13.50 kills per set.

T'ara Ceasar is leading the way with 3.69 kills per set against the field, while Thayer Hall (3.12), Holly Carlton (2.50) and Lauren Forte (2.38) are all averaging at least 2.00 kills per set.

Elli McKissock is averaging 3.75 digs per set defensively, while Lauren Dooley has recorded 1.06 blocks per set against the NCAA field this season.

Marlie Monserez has dished out 10.56 assists per set in the four matches.