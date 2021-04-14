UF roundup: Nesty three-peats as SEC Men's Swimming Coach of the Year

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's Anthony Nesty was named the Southeastern Conference Men's Swimming Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season, the league announced Wednesday.

Before Nesty, former UF coach Gergg Troy won the honor the previous six times to make this the ninth consecutive coach of year honors for the Gators.

"I am humbled to receive the SEC Coach of the Year Award this year. It is special to be honored in this way by your peers in the conference who also work tirelessly to reach the pinnacles in the sport", Nesty said. "I am extremely proud of our men and what they have been able to achieve this past year despite the countless obstacles they encountered. They are a special group of men and it is has been an absolute pleasure and honor to coach them."

Nesty led the Gators to their ninth SEC title in a row and 42nd title overall. At the NCAA Championships the Gators took third with 367 points, making it their best finish since 2017.

Along with Nesty, Kieran Smith earned the Commissioners Trophy with Shaine Casas of Texas A&M after they both finished the SEC Championships with 91 points.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

On the men's side, six gators earned All-SEC First Team and three made All-SEC Second Team. Adam Chaney, Will Davis, Robert Finke, Eric Friese, Dillon Hillis, and Kieran Smith have all been named to the All-SEC First Team as they were crowned Champions in their respective events at the SEC Championships.

The All-SEC Second Team includes, Miguel Cancel, Clark Beach, and Trey Freeman as they placed second or third in their respective events.

Amro Al-Wir, Adam Chaney, Jace Crawford, and Leonardo Garcia were named to the All-Freshman team as well for Florida.

On the women's side, Ashley McCool was the lone Gator to earn All-SEC First Team honors as she placed first on the 1-meter board, third on the 3-meter board and sixth on the platform at the SEC Championships.

Talia Bates, Kathleen Golding, Katie Mack, Nikki Miller, and Vanessa Pearl all earned All-SEC Second Team honors as they placed second or third in their events at the SEC Championships.

Elise Bauer, Kathleen Golding, Cecilia Porter, and Amanda Ray were named to the All-Freshman team for the Gators as they finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of their events at the SEC Championships