Echols, Florida defeat Western Kentucky

Special to Gatorsports.com

Charla Echols continued her power production Saturday for the No. 5 Florida softball team in a 5-2 win over Western Kentucky (15-6) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Echols belted her fifth home run in five games, as the Gators (30-4) also had a two-run home run by Julia Cottrill and a RBI triple by Emily Wilkie.

Elizabeth Hightower was the winning pitcher and a save went to Katie Chronister, who allowed only a hit in two scoreless innings.

The teams are scheduled to play again at 11 a.m. Sunday.

In an exhibition game Saturday afternoon at KSPS, inclement weather put an end to the activity in the bottom of the fifth inning with Softball Canada leading UF 5-2.