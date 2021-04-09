Gators face No. 6 Tennessee for three-game series in Knoxville

Adam Dubbin

Gators Wire

The No. 12 Florida Gators (20-9, 5-4 SEC) are in Knoxville, Tenn., for a tough three-game weekend baseball series against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (25-5, 7-2) starting tonight.

The Vols enter the series riding high, having won nine of their last 10 games, with the lone loss coming last weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide. With just two conference losses — the other against the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on March 20 — Tennessee has held a firm grip on SEC competition thus far.

Historically, it is Florida who holds the firm grip on this series, carrying a 153-87 record all-time against their conference rivals including a 23-13 mark under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who also has a 9-3 record in weekend series. Away from Gainesville, the Gators still have a winning record at 66-46 which bodes well for the days ahead.

Here is a look below at the starting pitchers lined up for this weekend’s series.

Game 1: Today (6:30 p.m. EDT)

Starting Pitcher

Florida: RHP Tommy Mace (4-0, 2.54 ERA)

Tennessee: RHP Chad Dallas (4-0, 4.28 ERA)

WATCH: SEC Network+

LISTEN: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF

Game 2: Saturday (7 p.m. EDT)

Starting Pitcher

Florida: TBA

Tennessee: LHP Will Heflin (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

WATCH: SEC Network

LISTEN: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF

Game 3: Sunday (1 p.m.)

Starting Pitcher

Florida: RHP Hunter Barco (4-2, 5.30 ERA)

Tennessee: RHP Blade Tidwell (4-1,2.58 ERA)

WATCH: SEC Network+

LISTEN: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF