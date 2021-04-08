Gators in MLB: Jonathan India off to hot start with Reds

Special to Gatorsports.com

Cincinnati Reds rookie second baseman Jonathan India drove in three runs on Wednesday in the 11-4 win over the Pirates, giving him 10 RBIs in his first six games. India is batting .476. He also threw a runner out at the plate.

“I’m confident out here," said the fifth pick in the 2018 draft from the University of Florida. “No nerves. I’m just playing the game I know how to play. This is my dream. It’s everything I expected and more.” India's two-run double in the fifth came after he was hit in the helmet by a Kuhl pitch in the third. “I wasn’t dazed at all,” India said.

Other Gators in the MLB

•Pete Alonso - First Base - New York Mets

•Harrison Bader - Outfield - St. Louis Cardinals. He's on the injured list recovering from an arm injury in spring training that will keep him out four-to-six weeks.

•Anthony DeSclafani - Pitcher - San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani made his Giants debut after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He held San Diego to one run and four hits in five innings, struck out four and walked three Tuesday.

•Dane Dunning - Pitcher - Texas Rangers

•Darren O'Day - Pitcher - New York Yankees

•A.J. Puk - Pitcher - Oakland Athletics. Oakland recalled the left-handed Puk from its Stockton alternate site and he made his first appearance since 2019, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings with one hit, four strikeouts and three walks Tuesday. He missed last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. “It was great," Puk said. “A lot of hard work went into it and I was happy to be back out there.”

•Brady Singer - Pitcher - Kansas City Royals

•Mike Zunino - Catcher - Tampa Bay Rays