No. 12 Florida routs Florida A&M, 10-0

Special to Gatorsports.com

Jud Fabian started it with a three-run home run in the first inning Wednesday and No. 12 Florida didn't let up for a 10-0 run-rule win over visiting Florida A&M.

The Gators improved to 20-9 and head to a key SEC series at No. 6 Tennessee with some momentum after having won three in a row. The Gators face the Vols (25-5, 7-2 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Knoxville, 7 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network) and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Florida won its fourth game against the Rattlers (10-17) at Florida Ballpark by pounding out 12 hits while limiting FAMU to two in the seven-inning game.

Nathan Hickey had four hits in five trips to the plate to drive in three runs. Hickey put the Gators up 5-0 in the second with a two-run double.

Kirby McMullen's RBI single in the sixth made it 6-0 and the four-spot in the seventh ended it, as Cal Greenfield hit a two-run single and Hickey a run-scoring single.

Florida used four pitchers in the two-hitter, they combined to strike out out six, but walked 10. Tim Manning was the starter, followed by Chase Centala (2-0), David Luethje and Jordan Butler.

"I think we had eight walks with two outs tonight after five innings," UF coach Kevin O'Sullivan said of his pitchers. "It's just a matter of closing out innings. It's probably more of a mental block than anything else.

You have two hits, walk 10 and hit a batter and don't give up any runs. That's not going to happen very often, I guess that's why they call it baseball."

Note: The game was called after the coaching staffs mutually agreed to a 10 after seven rule due to the weekend's schedule for both teams.