No. 12 Gators look to stay on home roll with two games this week

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida, coming off a key SEC series win over No. 3 Ole Miss, looks to stay in tune for a road trip to No. 6 Tennessee this weekend with home games against Stetson today and Florida A&M on Wednesday.

The No. 12 Gators (18-9), who moved up three spots in this week's D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, host Stetson (19-9) at 6 p.m. The Gators and Hatters have met once previously this season at Florida Ballpark, where the home team rallied after an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Hatters 10-7.

On Wednesday, Florida will look for their fourth win of the season over the Rattlers (10-16) after sweeping them earlier by a total score of 23-3 over the course of three games.

Both games will air on SEC Network+ and fans can hear the action on 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

On Monday, Florida's Jordan Carrion was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following a series-clinching win Saturday over Ole Miss.

Carrion, who started at shortstop, recorded his first career home run in the fourth inning to give Florida a 3-0 lead.

Ole Miss recorded five runs over three innings and threatened to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning with runners on first and third. Carrion was pulled from the field and immediately put on the mound, where he retired Justin Bench on a grounder to short to strand the tying run at third. He pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and recorded an out in the ninth prior to giving way to left-hander Ryan Cabarcas with two on, and one out.

"I felt good with the effort he was going to give in a tight ballgame," UF coach Kevin O'Sullivan said of Carrion. "He had a heck of a game. He ended up giving us some really quality outs at the end of the game."

The Gators face the Vols (24-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Knoxville, 7 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network) and 1 p.m. Sunday.