No. 5 Florida drops softball series opener at No. 20 Georgia

Special to Gatorsports.com

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 5 Florida dropped the opening game of the softball series Saturday, 4-2, to No. 20 Georgia at Jack Turner Stadium.

The Gators (25-4, 8-2 SEC) received 4.2 innings of work from right-hander Elizabeth Hightower (12-2), while the Bulldogs picked up a complete-game performance from Mary Wilson Avant (12-2).

Baylee Goddard broke open the scoring in a big way, drilling a two-run home run to give UF a 2-0 lead in the second.

Georgia responded in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run of its own to tie the game 2-2. With one out on the board, Payden Bordeau lifted a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall to score Sydney Chambley, who reached a walk.

The Bulldogs designated player Sara Mosley deposited a solo shot over the left field wall with one out to give Georgia its first lead of the game, 3-2, in the fourth.

Georgia scratched across an insurance run in the sixth inning to lead 4-2.

Florida was able to bring the tying run to the plate in the sixth and seventh inning, but Georgia found a way to escape each time.

The Gators will look to even the series starting at 3 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network.