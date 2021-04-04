No. 1 Florida men’s tennis team crowned SEC champions

Special to Gatorsports.com

Another dominant effort Sunday for Florida's top-ranked men's tennis team had the historical numbers rolling.

The 5-2 win over Kentucky (15-6, 5-5 SEC) at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex helped Florida (17-1, 11-0) clinch the league's regular-season title.

It also is ...

• The program’s 10th regular season conference championship and second under head coach Bryan Shelton.

• Florida's 250th overall SEC title, most in the conference by far, as Tennessee (156), Georgia (150), LSU (143), Arkansas (118) and Alabama (95) are next in line.

• The Gators' 14th consecutive match win and complete the home portion of the regular season with a 10-0 record.

• The team's 25-consecutive SEC regular season home win dating back to March 5 of 2017, which is a conference record. UF is 55-5 at home since the 2017 season began.

Florida was able to recover from a dropped doubles point and storm back, winning five of six singles matches.

Captains Duarte Vale and Sam Riffice pulled off wins on No. 1 and No. 2 while Blaise Bicknell (No. 4), Ben Shelton (No. 5) and Josh Goodger (No. 6) came away with victories as well.

Goodger clinched the title after coming back from a 0-6 first set, winning 6-3, 6-3 the rest of the way. He and Bicknell remain undefeated on the year.

With one match remaining in the regular season, the Gators will travel to South Carolina on Friday for a 6 p.m. match.