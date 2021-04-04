Gators selected as 8th overall seed in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida was awarded the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Division I Women's Volleyball Selection Committee revealed Sunday.

The Gators extend their streak to 30-consecutive NCAA appearances, the third-longest active streak in the nation (Penn State – 40, Nebraska – 39).

UF – which earned a Top-16 seed – is rewarded with a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Creighton (12-3)/Morehead State (16-1) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 19-3 record in the SEC-only format, good for second overall in the league.

Last season, the Gators made their way to the program's 26th Regional Semifinal – falling to No. 7 Minnesota in five sets.

Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the tournament field is made up of 48 teams (30 automatic qualifiers, 18 at-large bids)

The Top-16 teams received a first-round bye.

The entirety of the tournament will take place from April 14-24 at the Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb., running from April 14-24.

Holly Carlton, T’ara Ceasar, Lauren Forte and Thayer Hall each earned a spot on the All-SEC Team, while Elli McKissock was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced Sunday.

Notes: The Gators are (3-1) against the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament Field ... UF is seeking its ninth all-time NCAA semifinals appearance, looking to make it back for the first time since 2017 ... Florida head coach Mary Wise boasts a 74-29 (.718) all-time record in the NCAA Tournament, with all of her postseason appearances coming with the Gators. Her 74 NCAA Tournament wins put her fifth in Division I history.