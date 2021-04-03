Florida takes key series from No. 3 Ole Miss

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Nathan Hickey’s three RBIs and Jacob Young’s three runs helped the No. 15-ranked Florida baseball team secure the series over No. 3-ranked Ole Miss with Saturday’s 6-5 victory in the rubber match at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators (18-9, 5-4 SEC) got the scoring started in the first inning when Kirby McMullen sent a sacrifice fly ball deep to left field, scoring Young, who had reached base on a leadoff walk.

Young would score UF’s second run as well after hitting a leadoff triple to center field when Hickey hit a sac-fly, giving the Gators a 2-0 lead on the Rebels (21-6, 7-2), and Jordan Carrion’s first career home run made it 3-0 in the fourth inning.

The Rebels would get two runs back in the fifth inning after loading the bases with no outs.

But it wouldn’t take long for the Gators to further extend the lead after Ole Miss’ brief surge.

After Young singled on a bunt, Hickey stepped to the plate for his second at-bat of the afternoon and proceeded to send one sailing over the fence to give the Gators a 5-2 advantage.

Florida wasn’t done creating some mid-game breathing room either.

Ocala native Sterlin Thompson hit a triple to center after Hickey’s two-run shot, bringing Jordan Butler to the plate. Expecting Butler to hit a sacrifice bunt after two strikes, the Rebels’ infield moved up and got in position, but Butler smacked a single between the first and second-basemen to score Thompson and hand the Gators a 6-2 lead after five innings.

Once again, however, Ole Miss wouldn’t fold easily with the series on the line.

Hayden Dunhurst’s triple in the seventh inning brought two runs across the plate, pulling the Rebels to within a run of Florida. The Gators looked as if they’d get out of the inning without further damage done when Ben Van Cleve was thrown out at first after his bunt landed in fair territory and bounced inside the third-base line, but the umpire ruled it out, much to UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s contention.

Instead of getting to the bottom of the inning, O’Sullivan moved Carrion from shortstop to the mound in place of Van Der Weide, who had replaced Hunter Barco after 5.0 innings from the Jacksonville native. Carrion managed to get the Gators out of the inning without further damage, keeping the one-run lead intact.

Barco allowed three runs across six hits before exiting after having thrown 88 pitches, of which 55 were strikes.

O’Sullivan made one final pitching change in the ninth inning, bringing on Ryan Cabarcas, who secured both the final two outs of the afternoon and the series for UF.

Up next

Who: Stetson at Florida

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Radio: AM-850, 98.1-FM

Live stream: SEC Network+