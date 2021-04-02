Top-ranked Florida gymnasts advance in NCAA Regional

Special to Gatorsports.com

ATHENS, Ga. — Top-ranked Florida, led by Trinity Thomas' 10 on the bars, advanced Friday to the NCAA Regional final Saturday with a winning score of 197.95, the Gators third-highest total of the season, to grab the top spot of the night session.

In the afternoon session, host Georgia fell to No. 8 seed Minnesota (197.625) and No. 9 seed Denver at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia finished third overall with a 196.750 -196.375 win over Oregon State.

North Carolina State also advanced out of the night session with a 196.775. Illinois (196.375) and Central Michigan (195.575) were eliminated.

The top two teams from Saturday's 7 p.m. regional final competition advance to the NCAA Championships set for April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Florida's Megan Skaggs and Savannah Schoenherr shared the vault win with a 9.900 score.

Behind Thomas on the bars was Skaggs in second with a 9.950.

Florida's Alyssa Baumann won the balance beam at 9.975, with teammates Ellie Lazzari and Leah Clapper tied for second at 9.950.

Nya Reed of Florida won the floor exercise with a 9.950.

Skaggs won the all-around at 39.650, while Lazzari tied for second with CMU's Hannah Demers with a 39.500.