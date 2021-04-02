Gators in action at Pepsi Florida Relays on campus

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida track and field is back in action this weekend as the Gators begin competition in this year’s Pepsi Florida Relays, one of the nation’s premier collegiate meets, today and Saturday at Percy Beard Track, located inside James G. Pressly Stadium.

Sophomore Joseph Fahnbulleh, who clocked the fastest time in the nation in the 100 meters last week during Florida’s outdoors opener at FSU, will compete in both the 100 and 200 meters. Fahnbulleh crossed in 10.08 [+3.6] seconds in Tallahassee.

Jumper Natricia Hooper will represent the Gators in the triple jump. The redshirt senior logged a triple jump mark of 13.63 meters (44 feet, 8.75 inches) during her season opener, landing on the No. 2 spot of this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying List while ranking fourth in school history.

Meanwhile, freshman Claire Bryant, who ranks sixth in the nation with a mark of 6.44 meters (21 feet, 1.50 inches), will headline the long jump. Bryant ranks ninth in school history in the triple jump and will also compete in the high jump during Florida’s home meet.

On the men’s side, No. 3-ranked triple jumper Clayton Brown, will also make an appearance on both the triple and high jumps. The senior made his 2021 season debut with a triple jump leap of 16.57 meters (54 feet, 4.25 inches) last week.

The Gators will also see performances by sixth-ranked redshirt junior Taylor Manson in the 400 meters, as well as Denzel Villaman in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and Connor Bandel in the shot put. Villaman and Bandel rank ninth on this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Qualifying list in each of their events.

The participating schools: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Southern California, Virginia Tech.

Live results and schedule can be found here and click to FloridaGators.com for a full recap of the meet. The event starts at 3 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday.