Florida falls 8-2 as Rebels even series

Third-ranked Ole Miss evened the series against the No. 15 Gators with a 8-2 win Friday at Florida Ballpark.

UF tied the game at 2 with Jud Fabian’s seventh-inning solo shot, ending his 0-for-19 hitless streak. But the Rebels regained the lead in the eighth on a two-run homer by Jacob Gonzalez, which broke the game open.

Mississippi loaded the bases in the last inning and added four more runs on two-RBI singles by Peyton Chatagnier and Gonzalez, who had three of the team’s 11 hits.

Florida reliever Christian Scott got the nod over Jack Leftwich and the two combined for 11 strikeouts, but Mississippi starter Doug Nikhazy outperformed both of them. He tossed a season-high 11 Ks on his own, giving up just two hits, a run and three walks in six frames.

The Rebels scored in the first on Tim Elko’s two-out single to center field and added a second run the following inning. Calvin Harris singled through the right side to plate Hayden Leatherwood after his double.

Back-to-back strikeouts from Scott ended the top of the second, and then UF cut the deficit to 2-1 with Kris Armstrong’s two-out RBI single. Scott struck out Elko and Leatherwood swinging to close out the third and fourth, respectively.

He pitched his second straight 1-2-3 inning in the fifth and ended it with a strikeout for the fourth consecutive frame. The last K marked Scott’s eighth retired batter in a row.

He set a new career high with seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing five hits, two runs and no walks in his first start since 2019. Leftwich gave up a season-high six earned runs, five hits and three weeks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of relief work, getting replaced by Ryan Cabarcas in the ninth.

Saturday

Who: Ole Miss at Florida

When: 1 p.m.

Live stream: SEC Network+

Radio: AM-850, 98.1-FM

Pitching matchup: Ole Miss righty Derek Diamond (3-2) vs. UF LHP Hunter Barco (3-2)