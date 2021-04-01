Florida's Fuller makes cut, to compete at Augusta on Saturday

Special to Gatorsports.com

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Florida's Annabell Fuller made the top-30 cut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur after recording a 3-over par 75 during the second day of competition Thursday.

Fuller will compete in the final round of ANWA on Saturday 3 at Augusta National.

After a practice round Friday at Augusta National, the final round is at the home of the Masters. This is the second edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural event in 2019, and it was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

After recording an even scorecard during the first round of play, Fuller, a native of England, sat tied for 7th and in great position to maintain momentum. The sophomore traded one birdie for two bogeys through her first five holes before settling in to finish out the front-nine with clean holes. Fuller ran into trouble within her first three holes on the back-nine, recording a bogey and double-bogey and flirting with the danger of missing the cut.

Instead, Fuller dug deep and carded clean holes to end her round, except for the 15th hole where she birdied the par 4 to solidify her standing in a tie for 10th.

Gators teammate Addie Baggarly also competed, posting a 3-over par 75 during Thursday's round. The senior did not make the cut, but finished 12-over through two days of competition to tie for 61st.

Both Baggarly and Fuller will participate in a closed practice at Augusta National on Friday.