Gators clinch 100th lacrosse win at Donald R. Dizney Stadium

Special to Gatorsports.com

The 10th-ranked Florida lacrosse team dominated the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday, winning 20-9 to secure its 100th win at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators move to 8-2 on the year and remain undefeated in conference play with a 5-0 record, while the Pirates drop to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in league play.

"We came right out off of the draw controls and executed well from there," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "Our defense picked it up as well and played a more shut-down defense throughout the second half. Offensively, we took better advantage of our opportunities and finished plays."

Florida was led offensively by Brianna Harris, who tied her career-high in goals with five on the afternoon. Shannon Kavanagh and Danielle Pavinelli each registered a hat trick, finding the back of the net three times apiece.

Grace Haus, Paisley Eagan and Ashley Gonzalez each tallied two goals on the afternoon, while Kassidy Bresnahan, Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Kaala Puglisi all recorded one goal.

Eagan, Kavanagh and Harris all dished out two assists against the Pirates, with Eagan's being a career-high for the redshirt sophomore.

The Gators dominated in the draw circle, winning 23-of-31 draws. Kavanagh notched six draw controls, Harris added five, while Heller rounded out the leaders with four of her own.

Florida recorded eight caused turnovers and held the Pirates to just nine goals on the day. Emma Wightman and Dabkowski each registered two caused turnovers.

Six UF players tallied two groundballs in the win: Pavinelli, Bresnahan, Wightman, Dabkowski, Cara Trombetta and Sarah Reznick.

In the cage, Reznick recorded five saves with a .454 clip during her 47:30 between the pipes.

The Gators are right back in action against the Pirates on Saturday. Opening draw is set for 11 a.m. at The Diz.