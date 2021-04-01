Florida looks to bounce back in SEC baseball vs. Ole Miss

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida baseball fans will find out a lot more about their Gators in a key series vs. No. 3 Ole Miss that starts at 8 p.m. today at Florida Ballpark.

Are the No. 15 Gators (16-8, 3-3 SEC) more like the team that opened the conference schedule with a sweep of Texas A&M or something like the squad that was swept last weekend at South Carolina?

The first game tonight against Ole Miss (20-4, 6-0) will be carried on the SEC Network.

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan has altered his weekend pitching rotation, going with reliever Franco Aleman (0-1) in place of Tommy Mace tonight, followed by righty Christian Scott (0-1) instead of Jack Leftwich starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hunter Barco (3-2) keeps his place in the rotation for Saturday's 1 p.m. contest.

In their last meeting in Gainesville, the Gators outscored the Rebels 24-10 to clinch a series sweep. The two teams have a long history, posting an even 52-52 record since their first meeting on April 12, 1922.