Florida, Georgia tie 1-1 2OT in soccer match

ATLANTA — Florida and Georgia played to a 1-1 double overtime tie in college soccer Monday.

"We showed great resilience after giving up the early goal," UF coach Becky Burleigh said. "Thought we really dictated play in the second half and overtime so we're disappointed to not get the go-ahead goal.

"Just like to say I appreciate Georgia for their long term and very respectful rivalry. There certainly have been some memorable matches between the Gators and the Bulldogs over these many seasons."

These two teams also played to the same result when they met Sept. 27, 2020 in Gainesville. It is the third tie in the all-time 36 meetings between these long-time league rivals.

All of Monday's scoring came within the opening 16 minutes of play. Georgia's Ashley Andersen put in the first shot of the match at 4:30 off an assist from Abby Boyan.

Gator freshman Beata Olsson, who earlier today was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, evened the score in the 16th minute. The goal started when Shaye Seyffart won a header in midfield and then moved forward. She sent the ball to Madison Alexander at the top of the box. Alexander's serve across the six-yard box was smuggled in by Olsson at 15:14.

Olsson now leads Florida in goals (6) and is second in points (12).

Both goalkeepers were busy Monday, with UF's Susi Espinoza equaling her collegiate-high of seven saves and UGA's Emory Wegener posted six.

UF improved to 5-8-3 overall, 1-6-1 SEC, while Georgia is 3-7-3, 2-3-2.

Florida closes its 2020-21 schedule Saturday in Miami, which also closes Burleigh's Gators coaching career. She announced her retirement in January.