Florida sweeps Cincinnati in AAC lacrosse

Special to Gatorsports.com

The 11th-ranked Florida lacrosse team capped of this weekend's series with a dominating 19-5 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Gators improve to 7-2 on the year and remain unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference at 4-0, while the Bearcats drop to 4-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.

"Our team competed really well from top to bottom, so very happy with today's performance," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "We saw another big team win and I'm just impressed with what we did today. We came out of the locker room ready to go and it was a great win for us."

Shannon Kavanagh and Danielle Pavinelli led the offensive attack for Florida, each scoring four goals on the afternoon.

Grace Haus, Emily Heller, Brianna Harris and Kassidy Bresnahan each found the back of the cage twice in the victory, while Paisley Eagan, Maggi Hall and Kaala Puglisi tallied a goal apiece against the Bearcats.

Seven different Gators each recorded one assist on the afternoon: Kaitlyn Dabkowski, Bresnahan, Eagan, Harris, Haus, Heller and Kavanagh.

The Gators won 14-of-26 draw controls in the game, led by a career-high five from Heller.

As a squad, Florida held the Bearcats to 5-of-20 shooting on the afternoon and recorded 10 caused turnovers in the win. Dabkowski posted a team-high two caused turnovers, while eight other Gators each recorded one apiece.

Sarah Reznick, Julia Hammerschlag and Hall each registered a team-best three groundballs.

Reznick had a lights out day in the cage, recording nine saves and allowing only three goals for a .750 save percentage. Hammerschlag recorded a career-best two saves in the game for a .500 save percentage.

The Gators are right back in action Thursday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium for the first of a two-game series against East Carolina. Thursday's game is slated for a 4 p.m. start, while Saturday's opening draw is set for 11 a.m.