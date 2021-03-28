Florida's men place third at NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Florida, which earned its nine consecutive SEC swimming and diving championship last month, placed third Saturday at the Men's NCAA Championships, the Gators best finish since 2017.
After four days of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the University of Texas won the DI men's swimming and diving championship with 595 team points to beat second-place Cal by 27 points. Florida finished with 367 points.
The Gators won three individual national titles, two second-place finishes and a total of 15 All-American honors. Out of 13 Gators participating in the championships they had eight score (not including relays).
"This was a fantastic week for our men," UF coach Anthony Nesty said. "They all were tireless in their efforts all the way to the end and displayed the greatest camaraderie among themselves."
Robert Finke got the Gators off to a great start on the final night when he won his second title of the meet. In the 1650 free Finke went 14:12.52 to place first in a NCAA meet record.
The quartet of Adam Chaney, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese, and Trey Freeman go 2:46.88 to place second overall and with that time they move up to number three on the UF all-time best list.
On day 3 Friday, Finke and Kieran Smith were crowned national champions.
Finke went a blistering 3:36.90 to claim his first National Title in the 400 IM earning All-American Honors. With that time Finke now moves up to number two on the UF all-time best list.
Kieran Smith went 1:30.10 in the 200 free to claim his first national title.
In the 100 breast, Dillon Hillis swam a personal best time of 50.96 to place second.
The squad of Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese and Will Davis went 1:22.41 to place second in the 200 Medley relay.
All-American Honors
400 IM: Robert Finke – 1st
200 Free – Kieran Smith – 1st
1650 Free – Robert Finke – 1st
500 Free: Kieran Smith – 2nd, Robert Finke – 6th
50 Free: Adam Chaney – 3rd
100 Breast: Dillon Hillis – 2nd
100 Fly: Eric Friese – 7th
200 Back: Clark Beach – 7th
100 Free: Kieran Smith – 6th
800 Free Relay: Kieran Smith, Trey Freeman, Alfonso Mestre, Robert Finke – 4th
400 Medley Relay: Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese – 3rd
200 Free Relay: Adam Chaney, Will Davis, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese – 2nd
200 Medley Relay: Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis – 2nd
400 Free Relay: Adam Chaney, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese, Trey Freeman – 2nd
Honorable All-American Honors
500 Free: Trey Freeman – 11th, Alfonso Mestre – 14th
50 Free: Eric Friese – 9th
200 IM: Dillon Hillis – 16th
100 Back: Adam Chaney – 9th
100 Free: Eric Friese – 13th
3-Meter: Leonardo Garcia – 9th
Platform: Leonardo Garcia – 15th
Records
School Record: 400 Medley Relay – Chaney, Hillis, Smith, Friese – 3rd / 3:01.51
Pool Record: 200 Free – Kieran Smith – 1st / 1:29.66