Florida's men place third at NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Special to Gatorsports.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Florida, which earned its nine consecutive SEC swimming and diving championship last month, placed third Saturday at the Men's NCAA Championships, the Gators best finish since 2017.

After four days of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the University of Texas won the DI men's swimming and diving championship with 595 team points to beat second-place Cal by 27 points. Florida finished with 367 points.

The Gators won three individual national titles, two second-place finishes and a total of 15 All-American honors. Out of 13 Gators participating in the championships they had eight score (not including relays).

"This was a fantastic week for our men," UF coach Anthony Nesty said. "They all were tireless in their efforts all the way to the end and displayed the greatest camaraderie among themselves."

Robert Finke got the Gators off to a great start on the final night when he won his second title of the meet. In the 1650 free Finke went 14:12.52 to place first in a NCAA meet record.

The quartet of Adam Chaney, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese, and Trey Freeman go 2:46.88 to place second overall and with that time they move up to number three on the UF all-time best list.

On day 3 Friday, Finke and Kieran Smith were crowned national champions.

Finke went a blistering 3:36.90 to claim his first National Title in the 400 IM earning All-American Honors. With that time Finke now moves up to number two on the UF all-time best list.

Kieran Smith went 1:30.10 in the 200 free to claim his first national title.

In the 100 breast, Dillon Hillis swam a personal best time of 50.96 to place second.

The squad of Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese and Will Davis went 1:22.41 to place second in the 200 Medley relay.

All-American Honors

400 IM: Robert Finke – 1st

200 Free – Kieran Smith – 1st

1650 Free – Robert Finke – 1st

500 Free: Kieran Smith – 2nd, Robert Finke – 6th

50 Free: Adam Chaney – 3rd

100 Breast: Dillon Hillis – 2nd

100 Fly: Eric Friese – 7th

200 Back: Clark Beach – 7th

100 Free: Kieran Smith – 6th

800 Free Relay: Kieran Smith, Trey Freeman, Alfonso Mestre, Robert Finke – 4th

400 Medley Relay: Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese – 3rd

200 Free Relay: Adam Chaney, Will Davis, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese – 2nd

200 Medley Relay: Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis – 2nd

400 Free Relay: Adam Chaney, Kieran Smith, Eric Friese, Trey Freeman – 2nd

Honorable All-American Honors

500 Free: Trey Freeman – 11th, Alfonso Mestre – 14th

50 Free: Eric Friese – 9th

200 IM: Dillon Hillis – 16th

100 Back: Adam Chaney – 9th

100 Free: Eric Friese – 13th

3-Meter: Leonardo Garcia – 9th

Platform: Leonardo Garcia – 15th

Records

School Record: 400 Medley Relay – Chaney, Hillis, Smith, Friese – 3rd / 3:01.51

Pool Record: 200 Free – Kieran Smith – 1st / 1:29.66