Gators close out volleyball regular season with win at Texas A&M

Special to Gatorsports.com

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The seventh-ranked Florida volleyball team closed out the regular season on a high note Thursday night, defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in four sets.

The Gators finish second in the SEC with a 19-3 record, while A&M ends the league-only format with a 9-9 record.

“A&M played really well tonight, but the difference for us was the play of Holly Carlton. She was terrific in all aspects of her game,” UF coach Mary Wise said.

Florida took the first set 25-19, but then Texas A&M answered with a 27-25 win in the second to even the match 1-1. The Gators dominated the final two frames, winning 25-17 and 25-13.

Four Gators tallied double-figure kills on the night, led by 14 from T’ara Ceasar. Holly Carlton added 13 kills with a .429 clip, while Thayer Hall and Lauren Forte added 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

Marlie Monserez dished out 37 assists in the four-setter, leading the Gators to a .305 clip.

Florida tallied 11.0 blocks in the match, limiting Texas A&M to a .152 clip. Lauren Dooley, Carlton and Forte each notched five blocks in the match.

Elli McKissock controlled the backcourt defense for Florida, recording 18 digs on the night. Ceasar added 13 for her ninth double-double of the year, while Monserez pitched in 10 for her eighth double-double this season.

Florida registered nine service aces, led by a career-best four from Monserez. McKissock also tied her career-high, finishing with two aces.

The Gators now await the NCAA Selection Show, which airs April 4 at 4 p.m.