Florida sweeps past Texas A&M in SEC volleyball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —The seventh-ranked Florida volleyball team topped the Texas A&M Aggies in straight sets Wednesday night, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.

"We may not have been as sharp as we would have wanted tonight, but the beauty of this format is we get to lace up tomorrow and if we can be a better version of ourselves,” UF coach Mary Wise said.

The Gators improve to 18-3, while Texas A&M falls to 9-8 in the SEC-only format.

The real difference maker in the match was Florida holding the Aggies to a .106 clip, while forcing 36 A&M errors. The Gators recorded seven blocks, led by four from Lauren Dooley. T’ara Ceasar added three of her own in the match, while Lauren Forte and Holly Carlton each tallied two apiece.

Offensively, the Gators were led by Thayer Hall, who registered 10 kills on the evening. Ceasar added eight, while Carlton and Forte notched six and five, respectively.

Marlie Monserez captained Florida’s offense, dishing out 29 assists in the match while leading the team to a .253 clip.

Elli McKissock and Hall led the backcourt defense, each recording seven digs.

The Gators notched five service aces, led by two apiece from Monserez and Carlton.

Florida closes out the series with A&M in Reed Arena on Thursday night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network + and the match can also be heard on 98.1- FM/850-AM.