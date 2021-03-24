UCF rallies past Florida for softball win

Special to Gatorsports.com

ORLANDO — No. 5 Florida fell at No. 22 UCF, 8-6, Wednesday at the UCF Knights Softball Complex.

The Knights (20-6) picked up walk-off home run from Karissa Orneias to complete the come-from-behind effort against the Gators (21-3). UCF tied the game, 6-6, earlier in the bottom of the seventh inning via an RBI double from Jada Cody.

The Gators picked up six hits, including a multi-hit game performance from Julia Cottrill (2-for-3), compared to the Knights nine. Elizabeth Hightower (10-1) picked up the decision in relief, while Alea White improved to 11-1.

The Gators return to action Friday against No. 13 LSU at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.