Olsson-led Florida knocks down North Florida in soccer

Special to Gatorsports.com

JACKSONVILLE – Florida freshman Beata Olsson scored two second-half goals Wednesday to help the Gators hand North Florida its first soccer defeat of the season.

"In the first half we struggled a little bit in terms of our execution," UF coach Becky Burleigh said. "At halftime, we talked a lot about that, and how if we could unlock them a little bit [we would be able to] get more opportunities. And I think that's kind of how it played out in the second half."

The opening goal started when Madison Alexander was able to get an outstretched right foot on the ball, touching forward for Olsson making a left side run in the box. Olsson just beat UNF goalkeeper Mercedes Sapp to the ball to get the scoring touch from 10 yards.

Freshman Maddy Alexander had options in the 86th minute with Alexander and Olsson in the box. Alexander's cross was touch toward goal and Olsson's slide right foot banged it in for her second double goal match of her Gator career.

"I love her desire to battle in the box and I think that's what she did, especially on that second goal, she just found her way in the back post and finished it," Burleigh said of Olsson. "It's good to see her hard work paying off because she spends a lot of time doing a lot of extra work."

The shutout was Florida's (5-8-2) second of the spring and first since playing South Florida to a scoreless tie on Feb. 27. UNF dropped to 7-1.

Spring season play continues Sunday for the Gators in a match at Georgia.