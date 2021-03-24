Florida's Jenny Rowland repeats as SEC Gymnastics Coach of the Year

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's Jenny Rowland repeated as SEC Gymnastics Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Rowland, who received the most votes from SEC coaches for the third time in her six seasons in Gainesville, led the Gators to their third consecutive SEC regular-season title with a record of 7-0 in conference meets and an 8-0 record during the conference-only regular season.

Florida claimed the top overall seed for the 2021 NCAA Gymnastics Championships and is set to compete in the Athens Regional on April 1-3.

Florida is tied for first place with Oklahoma with a team NQS of 197.944 and scored the highest team score this season with a 198.275 against Auburn on February 26. In the national rankings, the Gators are first on beam (49.656) and floor exercise (49.54 NQS), fourth on vault (49.488 NQS) and fifth on bars (49.475 NQS).

Also Wednesday, Luisa Blanco of Alabama was named the SEC Gymnast of the Year, while Derrian Gobourne of Auburn and Kiya Johnson of LSU share the Event Specialist of the Year honors. Haleigh Bryant of LSU was tabbed the Freshman of the Year