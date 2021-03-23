SEC co-Player of the Week: Florida's Jud Fabian

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida sophomore outfielder Jud Fabian was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Fabian helped lead the Gators, who remained ranked No. 5 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, to a series sweep over Texas A&M. Fabian shares the honor with Arkansas' Casey Opitz.

Fabian collected five hits on the week, including two home runs and a double. The Ocala native added four RBI, four runs, slugged .750 and flashed the leather by taking away a home run against Texas A&M to thwart a rally.

In the three-game series against the Aggies, Fabian batted .385, slugged .923 and registered 12 total bases. His two home runs, four runs and four RBI all came in the conference opening series.

Florida heads to South Carolina for its first road series of the conference season. The teams will open the three-game-set Friday at 7 p.m.