Gators selected top seed for NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida was selected as the top overall seed for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, the selection committee announced Monday.

The Gators head to Athens, Ga., for April 1-3 for the NCAA Regional, where they will compete against No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 Denver, No. 16 Illinois-Champaign, host No. 18 Georgia, No. 24 Oregon State, No. 25 Central Michigan, No. 26 North Carolina State and No. 35 Western Michigan.

This is the second year for the regional championships format:

• Nine teams compete at four regional sites:

• Regional first round — Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional semifinal

• Regional semifinal round — Eight teams compete, split into two four-team semifinals. Top two teams in each semifinal advance to regional final

• Regional final — Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 16-17 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Florida has advanced to the NCAA Championships 36 times in the meet's 38-year history, missing only the 2000 and 2019 events.