Gators finish 17th at NCAA Championships

Special to Gatorsports.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Florida Gators Women's Swim and Dive team finished the 2021 NCAA Championships in 17th place with a score of 84.5 points Saturday.

Talia Bates, a former Buchholz High standout, raced to a second-place finish in the 100 free B-final and 10th overall earning her Honorable All-American Honors with a time of 48.09 on the meet's final night.

Bates had the top finish at the meet for the Gators after placing second in the 200 free on Friday. Bates shot out to a 1:43.49 time to earn All-American honors.

Ashley McCool ended up finished fifth in the 3-meter diving competition Friday.

Virginia won the meet with 491 points, followed by NC State (354) and Texas (344.5). Alabama had the best finish of an SEC team at fifth with 266 points.

"I don't want it to overshadow the growth and improvement made by our young team which included having the largest number of NCAA qualifiers in the nation," UF coach Jeff Poppell said. "In addition, it was our team's highest NCAA finish since 2015."