Florida completes weekend lacrosse sweep at No. 25 Temple

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The 11th-ranked Florida lacrosse team completed the weekend sweep of No. 25 Temple after defeating the Owls 14-7 on Sunday afternoon at Howarth Field.

The Gators move to 5-2 on the year, including a 2-0 record in conference play, while Temple drops to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in AAC games.

"The team had a really solid performance today on both ends of the field," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "Sarah was terrific in the cage, coming up with some huge saves, while Cara played lights out to anchor our defensive effort.

"We saw a lot of improvement on the draw, which was a point of focus in yesterday's practice. Offensively, we saw many different goal scorers, coming from unselfish play."

Shannon Kavanagh led the way offensively, producing her sixth hat trick of the season behind a four-goal performance. Grace Haus also nabbed a hat trick, tallying three goals.

Paisley Eagan and Ashley Gonzalez each scored two goals apiece, while Kassidy Bresnahan, Maggi Hall and Brianna Harris each found of the back of the cage once.

Kavanagh led the way with three assists, tying her season-high mark of seven points. Haus added two helpers on the afternoon, while Harris and Gonzalez each dished out one assist.

Kavanagh recorded a team-high five draw controls, followed by two from both Eagan and Cara Trombetta.

The defense was lights out, holding Temple to seven goals and a .280 shooting percentage. Trombetta and Kaitlyn Dabkowski marked Temple's two biggest scoring threats in Mastropietro and Hoffman, holding the duo to just 2-of-9 shooting with two assists.

As a team, Florida recorded 12 caused turnovers, led by three from Trombetta. Danielle Pavinelli and Jill Quigley each recorded a career-high two caused turnovers in the victory.

Trombetta totaled six groundballs on the afternoon, tying the career-high she set in Friday's game. Sarah Reznick also tied her career-high with four, while Emma Wightman and Eagan each picked up three groundballs.

Reznick had a stellar game in goal, allowing just six goals while registering 10 saves in her 57:52 in the cage. The redshirt-freshman notched a season-high .625 saves percentage on the day. Julia Hammerschlag came into the game for the final minutes, tying her career-high with one save.

The Gators are back in action for a two-game series on March 26/28 against Cincinnati as the squad finally makes their 2021 debut at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Friday's opening draw is slated for 4 p.m., while Sunday's game is set for 12 p.m.