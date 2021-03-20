Kentucky snaps Florida's volleyball win streak

Special to Gatorsports.com

The seventh-ranked Florida volleyball team fell to No. 3 Kentucky in the home finale Saturday, snapping a 12-match win streak.

The Gators move to 17-3 on the year, while Kentucky is now 17-1 in the SEC-only format.

Kentucky took the first set 25-20, then followed with a 25-18 victory in the second. The Wildcats were able to clinch the match with a 25-21 win in the final frame.

Lauren Forte led the way offensively, recording 10 kills on the evening. Holly Carlton and Thayer Hall each added seven kills of their own. Marlie Monserez dished out 24 assists in the three-setter.

As a team, Florida collected six blocks at the net, led by five from Lauren Forte. Monserez added three of her own, while T’ara Ceasar, Lauren Dooley and Hall each tallied one.

Elli McKissock recorded a team-high 11 digs in the match, followed by nine from Monserez. Ceasar and Hall each added seven digs of their own.

The Gators head to Texas A&M for a two-match series beginning Wednesday. Both matches are slated for a 7 p.m. start and will air on the SEC Network +.