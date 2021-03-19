Florida opens AAC lacrosse play with win over No. 25 Temple

Special to Gatorsports.com

PHILADELPHIA — The No. 11 Florida lacrosse team kicked off American Athletic Conference play on a high note, defeating the 25th-ranked Temple Owls, 15-9, on Friday afternoon at Howarth Field.

The Gators move to 4-2 overall, while Temple drops to 4-2.

"We had a very good shooting day and played outstanding team defense," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "Everyone stepped up their game today and we came out with a good win over a very good Temple team. We will need to take this momentum into our game on Sunday."

Shannon Kavanagh led the way for Florida, exploding for five goals, tying her season-best mark. Grace Haus recorded three goals — including her 100th career goal — for her second hat trick of the season. Brianna Harris notched two goals, tying her season-best, while five Gators each registered one goal.

Maggi Hall posted a team-high two assists, while Kavanagh and Ashley Gonzalez each recorded one apiece.

Kavanagh led the way in the draw circle, coming up with three draw controls in the victory, while Emily Heller added two.

Florida recorded 11 caused turnovers, led by three from Kavanagh, tying her career-high. Hall and Cara Trombetta followed with two apiece.

Trombetta registered a career-high six groundballs in the victory, while five Gators each tallied two. Sarah Reznick recorded 11 saves during her 57:36 in the cage, notching a .579 save percentage.

The Gators close out the series with the Owls on Sunday at Howarth Field. Opening draw is slated for 12 p.m. on ESPN+.