UF roundup: Gators begin SEC action at Florida Ballpark tonight

The No. 5-ranked Florida baseball team opens Southeastern Conference play with a three-game home series against Texas A&M starting at 7 p.m. today.

Florida (13-5) enters having lost two of its last four games, including 10-2 Tuesday at Florida State. The Gators swept the last series against the Aggies (15-4) in Gainesville in 2016, but Texas A&M has won the previous two contests and holds a 12-7 series lead. The last SEC competition for the Gators came against the Aggies in an 8-7 loss in 10 innings in the 2019 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The Gators will start ace Tommy Mace (3-0) vs. the Aggies' lefty Dustin Saenz (3-1).

The game will be televised on the SEC Network and can be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850AM WRUF.

Women's basketball

Making its 23rd postseason appearance, Florida (11-13) is set to take on Charlotte (10-10) in the opening round of the Postseason WNIT at 5 p.m. Friday from inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Depending on Florida's result Friday, it will either draw UMass or Villanova on Saturday with a tip time to be determined by whether the Gators remain in the winners draw or head to the consolation bracket. Regardless of verdict the Gators are guaranteed at least two games in the Queen City.

All games will be available via streaming through FloHoops.

Softball

After losing an exhibition game to Team USA, 4-0, on Tuesday, No. 5 Florida defeated North Dakota, 7-1, Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Freshman Emily Wilkie broke the game open with her first career grand slam and sophomore pitcher Rylee Trlicek (1-0) picked up her first win of the season.

The Gators (18-2, 2-1 SEC) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead over the Fighting Hawks (8-14) and handled things from there.

UF now sets its sight back on Southeastern Conference action, with a three-game series (SEC Network+) starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Mississippi State (15-8, 0-3).

Men's tennis

No. 2 Florida (13-1, 8-0 SEC) swept No. 6 TCU (9-4), 7-0, on Wednesday night at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators have won 10 consecutive matches dating back to Jan. 29 and have defeated six consecutive top-25 opponents.

UF earned the doubles point thanks to wins from Sam Riffice and Duarte Vale on No. 2 in a thriller and on No. 3 from Andy Andrade and Ben Shelton.

In singles, it was another dominant night up and down the lineup as Florida only dropped one set in the contest.

The Gators will host Florida State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Women's swimming

The Florida women's swimming team jumped into the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C., with a 9th-place finish in the 800 free relay on Day 1.

The team of Talia Bates, Katie Mack, Kathleen Golding, and Nikki Miller placed 9th in the 800 free relay with a time of 7:01.43.