No. 5 Florida clinches baseball series over Jacksonville

Special to Gatorsports.com

The No.5-ranked Florida baseball team secured its third consecutive series win Sunday with a 5-2 win over Jacksonville at Florida Ballpark/McKethan Field.

Florida (13-4) put the pressure on Jacksonville early, scoring two runs in the first. Third-year sophomore Jacob Young opened the game with a double to center and then promptly scored on an error when second-year freshman Nathan Hickey singled to short and forced the errant throw. Third baseman Kirby McMullen then singled Hickey home.

After the Dolphins (4-10) evened the score in the third, the Gators tacked on two more to take a 4-2 advantage in the fifth. Freshman Mac Guscette avoided the tag at home plate to score on a Hickey sac fly. McMullen then recorded his fourth home run of the week and third of the series when he cleared the wall in left.

Fourth-year junior Jordan Butler capped off the scoring for the Gators, ripping his first home run of the season in the eighth inning.

Young paced the Gators with two doubles, moving his season total to a team-high 10 while McMullen drove in two and tallied two hits.

Second-year freshman pitcher Hunter Barco (2-1) scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven. Third-year sophomore Franco Aleman allowed just one hit and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Florida will head to Tallahassee to face Florida State on Tuesday. The ACC Network will carry the game with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.