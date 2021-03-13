Gators sweep Tigers in Top-25 volleyball matchup

Special to Gatorsports.com

After Friday's wild comeback win over Missouri, Saturday's was more par for the course for the Florida volleyball team at the O'Connell Center.

Seventh-ranked Florida swept No. 25 Missouri to close out the series. Florida dominated the first set, defeating the Tigers 25-10 and then followed with a 25-19 win in the second frame. The Gators closed out with a 25-18 win in the third to secure the match.

“Today was one of the best offensive performances we’ve had this season," UF coach Mary Wise said. "To hit like we did against the quality of team as Missouri speaks volumes to how locked in the team was today.”

The Gators have now won 11 consecutive matches and improve to 16-2 on the year, while the Tigers fall to 11-7 in the 2020-21 campaign.

Holly Carlton led the offensive attack for Florida, registering 23 kills and a .733 clip on the evening. T’ara Ceasar followed with 10 kills of her own, while Thayer Hall added in nine.

Lauren Forte posted seven kills on nine swings with no errors for a .778 clip.

Marlie Monserez led the team to a .513 clip on the night, dishing out 39 assists in the three-setter. The .513 clip is Florida’s best offensive match since Nov. 24, 2019 against Georgia (.513).

The Gators held Missouri to a .094 clip in the match, recording eight total blocks at the net. Lauren Dooley – the SEC blocks leader – posted a team-high six, while Hall added five of her own in the win.

Elli McKissock controlled the backcourt defense for Florida, registering 11 digs. Monserez added nine in the three-set match, while Hall pitched in five.

Paige Hammons led the way with service aces, notching two in the match to move her to the Top-15 in program history with 117.

The Gators return to the O'Connell Center for a two-match series with the third-ranked Kentucky Wildcats beginning Friday at 1 p.m.t, while Saturday – which will serve as Senior Day – is slated for a 4 p.m. first serve.