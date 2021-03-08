Florida moves up to No. 5 in latest baseball poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved up a spot in this week's D1Baseball Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The top five teams in the poll are from the SEC.

Florida (9-3) continues its homestand, facing Georgia State on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., then Stetson at 6 p.m. Wednesday before the weekend series against Jacksonville starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

1. Arkansas, 10-0

2. Vanderbilt, 9-1

3. Mississippi State, 8-3

4. Ole Miss, 10-2

5. Florida, 9-3

6. UCLA, 8-3

7. Georgia Tech, 8-3

8. Miami, 5-4

9. Texas Tech, 8-3

10. Louisville, 7-4

11. TCU 12. South Carolina 13. Oklahoma State 14. East Carolina 15. Tennessee 16. Oregon State 17. Boston College 18. Virginia Tech 19. Texas 20. Florida Atlantic 21. LSU 22. UC Santa Barbara 23. West Virginia 24. Arizona 25. Notre Dame