UF roundup: Men's tennis team on a hot streak

Special to Gatorsports.com

The No. 10 Florida men's tennis team made a statement this weekend at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex by sweeping No. 14 Georgia 7-0 on Friday and beating No. 3 Tennessee 5-2 on Sunday.

The Gators are now 9-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the SEC. Tennis is now 15-2, 4-1.

Florida won the doubles point behind the play of Ben Shelton-Andy Andrade and Johannes Ingildsen-Will Grant and then took singles wins from Duarte Vale, Shelton, Blaise Bicknell and Josh Goodger.

The Gators hit the road with matches at Ole Miss on Friday and Mississippi State on Sunday.

Women's tennis

The Gators dropped their second consecutive road match, losing 4-2 on Sunday at Tennessee after losing 4-1 on Friday at Georgia to drop to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.

Florida received singles wins from its top two competitors, as McCartney Kessler and junior Marlee Zein registered victories against the Vols (9-4, 3-2 SEC).

The Gators return home to host Missouri and Arkansas on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

From Saturday

Lacrosse

The high-powered offensive attack of sixth-ranked Florida led it past Stetson 19-7 in a lacrosse match in DeLand.

Florida (3-1) had 11 different players score, led by a season-best five goals from Shannon Kavanagh. Ashley Gonzalez followed with a career-high three goals of her own, securing the first hat trick of her career.

Maggi Hall and Paisley Eagan tallied two goals apiece, while Liz Harrison, Emily Heller, Danielle Pavinelli, Grace Haus, Shelton Sawers, Janine Suris and Kaitlyn Dabkowski each pitched in one goal. Harrison and Suris both registered their first career goals.

The Gators return to action Saturday to take on in-state rival Jacksonville — Florida's last opponent before beginning conference play. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. at DB Milne Field.

Softball

No. 16 Florida State got some revenge Saturday against No. 5 Florida with a 7-2 win to knock its rival from the softball unbeaten ranks in Tallahassee.

Florida State (11-4) was able to even the 2021 series with the Gators (14-1) and the teams split the two-game set every year dating back to 2017. Florida downed FSU 5-0 Friday in Gainesville.

Next up for the Gators is a Wednesday game at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium against Kennesaw State at 6 p.m.

Soccer

Florida and Florida State battled to a 0-0 exhibition draw which featured strong defensive play throughout at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Under the exhibition format of Saturday's match, Florida and Florida State (11-0), the No. 1 team in the country by the United Soccer Coaches poll, played three 30-minute periods. The match did not count toward either team's regular season record.

The Gators (3-6-1, 1-6-1 SEC) will play host to Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Thursday for their 2020-21 home finale. The match will also commemorate coach Becky Burleigh and Associate Head Coaches Vic Campbell and Alan Kirkup's last home match coaching the Gators at Dizney Stadium.