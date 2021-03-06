UF roundup: Lacrosse team cruises past Stetson

Special to Gatorsports.com

DELAND — The high-powered offensive attack of sixth-ranked Florida led it past Stetson 19-7 in a lacrosse match Saturday.

Florida (3-1) had 11 different players score, led by a season-best five goals from Shannon Kavanagh. Ashley Gonzalez followed with a career-high three goals of her own, securing the first hat trick of her career.

Maggi Hall and Paisley Eagan tallied two goals apiece, while Liz Harrison, Emily Heller, Danielle Pavinelli, Grace Haus, Shelton Sawers, Janine Suris and Kaitlyn Dabkowski each pitched in one goal. Harrison and Suris both registered their first career goals.

Brianna Harris posted three assists, while Harrison and Pavinelli each recorded a career-best two helpers. Gonzalez, Sawers, Lexie Morton and Jill Quigley each dished out one assist.

Kavanagh led the way in the draw circle, coming up with five wins. Eagan and Pavinelli each followed with two apiece.

Florida recorded 11 caused turnovers against the Hatters (0-2), led by a career-high three from Emma Wightman. Haus and Gonzalez each tallied two on the afternoon, while four Gators registered one apiece.

Sarah Reznick led the way with four groundballs, while Haus added three of her own.

In the cage, Reznick came up with three saves and only three goals allowed for a .500 save percentage, while Julia Hammerschlag registered her first save as a Gator during her time between the pipes.

The Gators return to action March 13 to take on in-state rival Jacksonville — Florida's last opponent before beginning conference play. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. at DB Milne Field.