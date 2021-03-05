Florida baseball team announces schedule change for Florida A&M series

Special to Gatorsports.com

Due to the forecast of inclement weather Saturday, the No. 6-ranked Florida baseball team will host Florida A&M in a doubleheader today, with first pitch of game one set for 4:02 p.m.

The second game of the twinbill will begin 50 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The series finale will remain the same Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Florida (6-3) will reach the midway point of its 13-game home stand with its series against Florida A&M (0-8) this weekend.

In the first game, the Gators will start Tommy Mace (2-0) on the mound vs. the Rattlers' righty Kyle Coleman (0-2). In the nightcap, it's UF's Jack Leftwich (1-0) vs. righty Chandellor Benton (0-2).

All three games will still feature radio broadcasts via ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF. Sunday's contest will be live-streamed via SECNetwork + and the ESPN app.

TICKET INFORMATION

Reserved tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday will be good for the 4 p.m. game today.

Reserved tickets for the originally scheduled Friday game will be good for the second game of the doubleheader today.

General admission tickets are good for either game. Reserved tickets are only good for the game indicated on the ticket but can utilize the general admission area for either game.