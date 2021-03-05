Gators open Friday's doubleheader with 10-2 win over FAMU

No. 6 Florida took the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, defeating Florida A&M 10-2 at Florida Ballpark.

Colby Halter smacked an eighth-inning grand slam and Jacob Young extended his hitting streak to 28 games, one shy of Tim Olson’s school record, to break a 1-1 tie with his second at-bat. UF (7-3) then scored in three straight innings to pull away from the Rattlers (0-9), finishing with 15 hits after a season-low five in Wednesday’s loss to Florida Atlantic.

Friday night starter Tommy Mace pitched a season-high seven innings, striking out five batters with four hits and two runs allowed. He gave up his first homer of the season to Octavien Moyer in the sixth, but bounced back with his fourth 1-2-3 inning before sitting down at 96 pitchers (68 strikeouts).

Kirby McMullen opened the game with his first of two RBIs to start the scoring, and then FAMU’s Joseph Pierini tied it up the following inning with his RBI single.

Young put the Gators back in front in the bottom of the second, followed by four Florida runs in three innings. Halter led off the fourth with a center-field single and scored on a wild pitch, followed by Cory Acton’s two-run single that deflected off the third baseman's glove.

McMullen flied out in the sixth to plate Young, and then Halter launched a homer to right field to give the Gators four more runs. Halter had a team-high three hits and Jordan Butler, Jud Fabian, Sterlin Thompson and Young all finished with two apiece.

UF reliever Franco Aleman pitched a scoreless two innings with one strikeout and two hits, while FAMU starter Kyle Colemann struck out four and allowed eight hits, four runs and two walks in four innings pitched.

Game 2 is scheduled for 7:45 tonight. Due to the forecast of inclement weather Saturday, the schools agreed to a doubleheader Friday.