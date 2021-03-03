UF roundup: Lacrosse team routs Kennesaw State

Special to Gatorsports.com

KENNESAW, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Florida lacrosse team dominated Kennesaw State on Wednesday, defeating the Owls 20-7.

Florida improves to 2-1 on the year, while Kennesaw State drops to 0-2.

"This was a great team win overall today," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "We knew it would be important to control the draw from the start and we did just that. Our offense and defense were both really solid today, so overall very happy with this performance."

The Gators had nine different players find the back of the net, led by a career-high four goals from Paisley Eagan.

Maggi Hall, Danielle Pavinelli and Shannon Kavanagh each registered a hat trick in the game and the three-goal performance was a career-high for both Hall and Pavinelli.

Brianna Harris (2), Grace Haus (2), Kassidy Bresnahan, Shelton Sawers and Jackie Norsworthy rounded out the scoring column for Florida. Norsworthy's goal was the first of her collegiate career.

Eight different Gators dished out at least one assist, with Hall, Harris, Hannah Mardiney and Lexie Morton leading the way with two apiece. Ashley Gonzalez, Emily Heller, Haus and Pavinelli each tallied one assist.

The Gators dominated the draw circle, winning 20-of-29 draws on the day. Kavanagh posted a team-high eight draw controls, while Harris added three. Emma Wightman, Liz Harrison and Heller each came up with two draws apiece as well.

Florida forced eight caused turnovers, led by two from Cara Trombetta. Heller, Haus, Hall, Becky Browndorf, Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Sarah Reznick each tallied one CT.

Trombetta held KSU offensive threat Marissa Gore to just 1-of-2 shooting on the day and also notched a team-high four groundballs.

Browndorf registered three groundballs of her own, while Dabkowski, Pavinelli and Hall each recorded two on the afternoon.

In the cage, redshirt freshman Sarah Reznick notched three saves, while freshman goalie Julia Hammerschlag saw a career-high number of minutes in goal, finishing with 9:22.

The Gators are back in action Saturday in DeLand to take on Stetson. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. at the Athletic Training Center.

Women's basketball

Florida defeated Auburn 69-62 in the first round of the SEC tournament in Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday. The 12-seeded Gators (11-12), who ended a four-game losing streak, will play Kentucky (16-7) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the second round, which will be carried on the SEC Network. Kiara Smith had a game-high 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for UF, while Danielle Rainey added 13 points. Smith reached 1,002 points for her career. Fifth seed and No. 17 Kentucky beat Florida 88-80 earlier this season in Gainesville. Auburn ends its season at 5-19 after it 17th consecutive loss.

Women's golf

Florida concluded play at the Gamecock Intercollegiate (Columbia, S.C.) by finishing 17th in the field. Duke won the event. Freshman Maisie Filler led the way for the Gators, finishing tied for 20th individually.