Gators move up a spot to No. 6 in baseball poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 released Monday.

After opening the first weekend of the season 1-2 against Miami, the Gators are on a five-game winning streak.

Florida (6-2) continues its 13-game home stand Wednesday evening against Florida Atlantic. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

D1Baseball’s editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings:

1. Arkansas

2. Vanderbilt

3. Mississippi State

4. Ole Miss

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. UC Santa Barbara

8. UCLA

9. Miami

10. Texas Tech.

11. LSU

12. Georgia Tech

13. TCU

14. South Carolina

15. Oklahoma State

16. Virginia

17. East Carolina

18. Tennessee

19. Texas

20. Oregon State

21. Florida Atlantic

22. Boston College

23. West Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

25. North Carolina