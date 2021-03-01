Gators move up a spot to No. 6 in baseball poll
Special to Gatorsports.com
Florida moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 released Monday.
After opening the first weekend of the season 1-2 against Miami, the Gators are on a five-game winning streak.
Florida (6-2) continues its 13-game home stand Wednesday evening against Florida Atlantic. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
D1Baseball’s editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings:
1. Arkansas
2. Vanderbilt
3. Mississippi State
4. Ole Miss
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. UC Santa Barbara
8. UCLA
9. Miami
10. Texas Tech.
11. LSU
12. Georgia Tech
13. TCU
14. South Carolina
15. Oklahoma State
16. Virginia
17. East Carolina
18. Tennessee
19. Texas
20. Oregon State
21. Florida Atlantic
22. Boston College
23. West Virginia
24. Virginia Tech
25. North Carolina