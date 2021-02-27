UF roundup: Softball team opens weekend series with win over Louisville

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 6 Florida defeated Louisville, 5-1, Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Elizabeth Hightower (4-0) turned in a complete-game two-hit performance from the circle to help secure the win.

The Gators (10-0) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning and the Cardinals (3-5) scored on the only two hits relinquished by Hightower, but Florida responded in the home half of the inning to take the first of two games between the two clubs.

Julia Cottrill started the rally with a leadoff walk, which was then followed by back-to-back one-out singles from Avery Goelz to load the bases.

After working a full-count, pinch-hitter Bryn Thomas tied the game with her bases loaded RBI walk to score Cottrill.

In the following at-bat, Cheyenne Lindsey gave Florida a 3-1 lead when she drilled a two-RBI double to right field that scored Goelz and Hoover.

After picking up her seventh multi-hit game with a pair of singles in the first and third innings, Hannah Adams pushed the lead out to 4-1 when she plated Kali Reis on a SAC fly to left field.

The Gators return to action Sunday at 10 a.m. with its final game against Louisville and will then turn around to face McNeese State at 1 p.m. to close out the weekend. Fans can listen to the game online at FloridaGators.com.

Women's basketball

Florida (10-11, 3-10 SEC) hosts No. 17 Georgia (17-5, 9-5) at noon Sunday in what will be Senior Day at Exactech Arena. Graduate students Emily Sullivan and Cydnee Kinslow and seniors Kiki Smith and Danielle Rainey will be honored in a pre-game ceremony.

ESPN2 will carry the matchup.