UF roundup: Gators win 4 medals on night 2 of SEC Championships

Special to Gatorsports.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kieran Smith and Trey Freeman got the Gators off to a fast start on night two of the SEC Men's Swimming Championship at the Mizzou Aquatics Center, as they went one and three in the 500 free Wednesday.

Smith defended his title in the 500 free, tying the NCAA, American and U.S. Open records mark he recorded last year of 4:06.32. Behind him was Freeman in third with a time of 4:12.76.

Adam Chaney of Florida claimed the gold medal in the 50 free with an NCAA A-cut time of 18.77.

Closing out the evening session, Florida claimed the top spot in the 200 free relay as Chaney, Will Davis, Smith and Eric Friese recorded an SEC meet record time of 1:15.21.

The third day of the championship is slated to begin at 11 a.m. ET with the prelims for the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breaststroke and 100 back. The finals for those events plus the 400 medley relay will begin at 7 p.m. Both sessions can be seen on SEC Network+.

SEC Men's Swimming & Diving Team Scores (Events 1-7 and all diving)

Standings

Florida – 571

Kentucky – 454

Georgia – 424.50

Tennessee – 392

Texas A&M – 382

Missouri – 379

Auburn – 320

Alabama – 308

LSU – 249.50

South Carolina - 155

Volleyball

No. 8 Florida (10-2) travels to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on Tennessee (6-4) in a two-match series beginning today.

Thursday's first serve is set for 2 p.m. on the SEC Network + and can also be found over the airways on 98.1 FM/850 AM. Friday's match – slated for 1 p.m. – will air on the SEC Network and 98.1 FM/850 AM.

Florida holds the 51-13 record over Tennessee, including a 47-8 advantage under Mary Wise's tutelage.

Women's basketball

Florida contest vs. No. 17 Georgia, originally slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, has been moved to Noon and will air nationally on ESPN2.

Florida will honor Kiki Smith, Danielle Rainey, Cydnee Kinslow and Emily Sullivan in a pre-game Senior Day ceremony.

Women's golf

Annabell Fuller was named the SEC golfer of the week, the league office announced Wednesday.

Fuller is coming off of a record-setting tournament at the Gators Invitational. The sophomore not only recorded a career-low round (66), but saw her name enter the Florida women's golf history books when her 205 overall score ranked third on the all-time list of individual scores, tying Maria Torres' 2017 Gators Invitational performance.

Over last weekend, Fuller propelled the Gators to their sixth consecutive title at home and finished as one of only four golfers to record scores under par. A 4-under par 66 in the third round put her three strokes ahead of the next athlete on the final leaderboard.

This marks the first SEC weekly honor for the sophomore and the first of the season for the Gators.

Fuller and Florida will return to the course Monday when they travel to Columbia, S.C. to compete in the Gamecock Invitational.