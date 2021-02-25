No. 6 Gators roll past Ospreys for softball win

Special to Gatorsports.com

The No. 6-ranked Florida softball team dispatched North Florida, 8-0 (5 inn.), Thursday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Gators (9-0) continued to excel at the plate as the team cranked out 11 hits in the run-rule win over the Ospreys (1-5). Hannah Adams (3-for-4), Kendyl Lindaman (2-for-3), Charla Echols (2-for-4), Cheyenne Lindsey (2-for-3) and Julia Cottrill (2-for-2) all tallied multi-hit games in the effort.

In the circle, Natalie Lugo (2-0) and Rylee Trlicek combined for the two-hit shutout of UNF. Lugo only allowed four Ospreys to reach base as she gave up a pair of hits and two walks through 4.0 innings of work.

The shutout is the fifth of the season in just nine games played for the Gators. The staff has a combined 0.86 ERA and has held opponents to a .148 batting average.

Florida will host Louisville at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. The team will then conclude Sunday with a single game against McNeese State at 1 p.m.